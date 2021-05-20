This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. T…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. …
This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reac…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. I…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Kenosha. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Models are…