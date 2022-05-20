 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

Local Weather

