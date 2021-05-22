Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
