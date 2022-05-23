For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a warm front and slow moving cold front working across the state, the weather is looking quite stormy through Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
Showers and storms likely across the state today, but the rain chance won't be going away completely for the weekend. See when rain is most likely and how cool it will get in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms in northern Wisconsin Wednesday, but threat spreads south for Thursday
Multiple rounds of rain are expected today thru Thursday night across Wisconsin. Severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but a greater chance Thursday evening. Here's the latest information.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Watch now: Just isolated showers in Wisconsin today, but rain likely late Tuesday night and into Wednesday
Showers in the forecast Tuesday, mainly in western Wisconsin, but a good chance of rain for everyone tonight that will linger into Wednesday and bring cooler temperatures. Get the full details here.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 de…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Today's conditions are…
Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. T…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 5 …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expecte…