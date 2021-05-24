This evening in Kenosha: Mainly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
