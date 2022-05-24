May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.