May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

