This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
