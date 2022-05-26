May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.