 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Windy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert