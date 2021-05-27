This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Windy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
