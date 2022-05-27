For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Not much rain today, but showers and storms likely across Wisconsin Wednesday with a big temp difference
With a warm front moving across the state, temperatures are going to vary significantly on Wednesday. Rain also looks likely with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Rain likely for all of Wisconsin today. Storms are expected in the southern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Watch now: Drier for much of Wisconsin Thursday, but rain still likely for Madison and areas southeast
The rain chance is looking a lot lower for many in Wisconsin today, but showers and storms still look likely in the southeastern part of the state. Find out when we'll dry out in our updated forecast.
A little bit warmer and windier each day through Monday in Wisconsin. See how warm and windy it will get and when rain is possible in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Today's conditions are…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 de…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. …
Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. T…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected …