 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert