For the drive home in Kenosha: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
