May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Overcast. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

