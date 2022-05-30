May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.