May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

