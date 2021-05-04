Kenosha's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
