 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert