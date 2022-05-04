May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.