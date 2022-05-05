This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
