For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Keno…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy…
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatu…
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in…