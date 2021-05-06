 Skip to main content
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

