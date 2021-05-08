Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …
Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Keno…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a …
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll …
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds toda…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Kenosha folks …