May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.