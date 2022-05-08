For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
There's a chance of rain across Wisconsin today and Friday, but rain will be spending more time in the southern part of the state. See when the best chance of rain is and when we'll dry out again.
Showers from Madison to Kenosha today before we dry out for Friday night. Rain will make a comeback for Sunday though. Find out who has the best chance of seeing rain in our complete weekend forecast.
Much better weather today than yesterday in southern Wisconsin. Another chance of rain is already on the horizon though. Find out when it will arrive in our updated forecast.
Widespread rain will likely slow the morning commute today in the southern part of the state. Though it will be dry farther north, it will be chilly for everyone. When will we dry out and warm up?
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The K…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 6…
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain is expected this afternoon with a few storms that could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.