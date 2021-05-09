May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.