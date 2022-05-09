Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
