Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

