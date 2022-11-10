Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.