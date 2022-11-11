 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

