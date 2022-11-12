Kenosha's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
