For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
This evening in Kenosha: Generally fair. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 53F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Kenosha folks …
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mp…
This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha …
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. E…