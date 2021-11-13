 Skip to main content
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

