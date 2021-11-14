Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.