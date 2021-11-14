For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
This evening in Kenosha: Generally fair. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 53F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Kenosha folks …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today…
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…