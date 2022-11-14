For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
