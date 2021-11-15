 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert