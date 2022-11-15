This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
