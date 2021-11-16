 Skip to main content
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

