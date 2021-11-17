 Skip to main content
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

