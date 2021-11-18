 Skip to main content
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

