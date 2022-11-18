 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

