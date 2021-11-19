 Skip to main content
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

