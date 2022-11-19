Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
