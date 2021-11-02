For the drive home in Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
