 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert