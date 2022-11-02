Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.