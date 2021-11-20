Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from SUN 3:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.