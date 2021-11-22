This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
