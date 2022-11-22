 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

