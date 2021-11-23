 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert