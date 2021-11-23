Kenosha's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
