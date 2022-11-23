 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

