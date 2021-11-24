This evening in Kenosha: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
