Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Kenosha co…
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is…
It's going to be feeling and looking like winter today with cold temperatures and lots of light to moderate snow. More in the forecast tomorrow. Track the snow and see how much will fall here.
Snow chance today with an area of low pressure working over us. Snow chance tomorrow with a cold front. See how much more snow is expected and what will happen to temperatures behind the front here.