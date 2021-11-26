Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
