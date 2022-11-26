 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

